Kajaria Ceramics Board meeting Outcome

On 10 May 2019The Board of Directors of Kajaria Ceramics have made the following announcements in their meeting held on 10 May 2019. i) Approved of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019. ii) Recommended the dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. iii) Recommended for re-appointment of Sushmita Singha as the Independent Director of the Company for the second term for a period of consecutive five years effective from 30 March 2020 to 29 March 2025. iv) Approved the acquisition of 7,47,500 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Jaxx Vitrified, a subsidiary company, at consideration aggregating to Rs. 1,49,50,000 subject to applicable laws.
