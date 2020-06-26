Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 24.86% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.03% to Rs 652.04 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 24.86% to Rs 49.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.03% to Rs 652.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 815.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.69% to Rs 255.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 226.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 2808.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2956.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales652.04815.31 -20 2808.012956.20 -5 OPM %14.3215.08 -14.8115.20 - PBDT95.36126.20 -24 420.54451.93 -7 PBT67.02104.52 -36 312.45362.87 -14 NP49.5966.00 -25 255.33226.57 13
