Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 24.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 24.86% to Rs 49.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.03% to Rs 652.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 815.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.69% to Rs 255.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 226.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 2808.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2956.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

