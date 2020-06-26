Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 278.38% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 65.84% to Rs 247.66 croreNet profit of Hindustan Foods rose 278.38% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 65.84% to Rs 247.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.96% to Rs 21.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 56.92% to Rs 771.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 491.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales247.66149.34 66 771.90491.91 57 OPM %6.844.63 -7.116.58 - PBDT13.924.58 204 45.0925.69 76 PBT10.132.32 337 33.8118.22 86 NP7.001.85 278 21.9111.91 84
