Nitco reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.25% to Rs 79.23 crore

Net profit of Nitco reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.25% to Rs 79.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 61.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 46.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 458.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 590.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

79.23169.48458.37590.37-18.260.94-9.940.40-20.59-2.59-61.96-15.79-28.13-10.29-92.50-46.913.18-10.29-61.19-46.91

