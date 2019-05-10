Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 1.35% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 815.31 croreNet profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 1.35% to Rs 66.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 815.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 750.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.07% to Rs 228.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 228.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 2956.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2710.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales815.31750.04 9 2956.202710.60 9 OPM %15.0816.01 -15.2016.84 - PBDT126.20120.52 5 451.93443.10 2 PBT104.5297.66 7 362.87354.57 2 NP66.8665.97 1 228.75228.60 0
