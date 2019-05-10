JUST IN
Dalmia Bharat standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 78.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 2842.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 78.13% to Rs 228.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 2842.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2628.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.14% to Rs 307.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 292.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 9484.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8580.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2842.002628.00 8 9484.008580.00 11 OPM %23.3321.58 -20.4723.55 - PBDT620.00490.00 27 1634.001602.00 2 PBT264.00177.00 49 338.00389.00 -13 NP228.00128.00 78 307.00292.00 5

