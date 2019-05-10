Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 78.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.14% to Rs 2842.00 crore

Net profit of Bharat rose 78.13% to Rs 228.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.14% to Rs 2842.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2628.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.14% to Rs 307.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 292.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.54% to Rs 9484.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8580.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

