Kajaria Ceramics to set up JV in UAE

Kajaria Ceramics announced that a joint venture agreement has been executed on 15 December 2022 between Kajaria International DMCC, UAE, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and Al Rathath Marble Factory LLC, UAE.

The purpose of this agreement is to run the business of glazed vitrified tiles, sanitaryware/bathware products, marbles, granites, natural stones and allied products in U.

A. E. through a company namely Kajaria RMF Trading LLC, UAE, by way of acquiring its shares in the equal ratio, i.e. 50:50, on joint venture basis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 17:40 IST

