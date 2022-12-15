Kajaria Ceramics to set up JV in UAE

-
The purpose of this agreement is to run the business of glazed vitrified tiles, sanitaryware/bathware products, marbles, granites, natural stones and allied products in U.
A. E. through a company namely Kajaria RMF Trading LLC, UAE, by way of acquiring its shares in the equal ratio, i.e. 50:50, on joint venture basis.
