TATA Elxsi opens digital engineering center in Frankfurt, Germany

This Digital Engineering Hub will serve as a platform to bring together Tata Elxsi's talent and expertise in providing world-leading digital Engineering solutions for next-generation mobility, media and communications and healthcare sectors.
Tata Elxsi's Frankfurt center will work closely with its OEMs, Tier 1, European technology companies and universities to discover and develop new SW and HW design and engineering concepts driving business outcomes and adding value to our customers across Europe.
The center will host around 30 to 40 local engineering talent and expertise by the end of FY23 with a potential to grow to 100 engineers by FY25, ensuring accelerated innovation and proximity to the company's European customers as a Nearshore delivery Centre incubating local delivery capabilities.
