Bharti Airtel partners with Tech Mahindra

To make its Chakan unit India's first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unitBharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership under which they have deployed '5G for Enterprise' solution at Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing facility, making it India's first 5G enabled Auto manufacturing unit.
The '5G for Business' solution has significantly enhanced Chakan's network connectivity that has resulted in improved speeds for software flashing, a critical operation for all vehicular dispatches. Blazing hi-speeds and ultra-low latency now allows managers to undertake multiple software flashing sessions in parallel, which has resulted in reduced turn-around time for an operation. Further, the computerized vision based inspection is now fully automated resulting in improved paint quality. Airtel is spearheading 5G deployment in India. The company has been testing use cases and spectrum delivery with multiple partners and at several locations as a part of its #5GforBusiness offerings.
