Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 15.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.73% to Rs 53.53 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 15.03% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.73% to Rs 53.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.84% to Rs 19.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 235.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

53.5367.53235.51289.1011.8116.7516.1414.816.9010.9938.7143.823.637.1825.9531.762.773.2619.6021.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)