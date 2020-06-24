Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 15.03% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.73% to Rs 53.53 croreNet profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 15.03% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.73% to Rs 53.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.84% to Rs 19.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 235.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales53.5367.53 -21 235.51289.10 -19 OPM %11.8116.75 -16.1414.81 - PBDT6.9010.99 -37 38.7143.82 -12 PBT3.637.18 -49 25.9531.76 -18 NP2.773.26 -15 19.6021.04 -7
