Kalpataru Power bags orders worth Rs 3,185 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) along with its international subsidiaries has secured new orders worth Rs 3,185 crore across its various businesses.

The civil construction company bagged orders amounting to Rs 1,481 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) business. It also received EPC projects in the water business for Rs 1,509 crore.

Further, the company also secured an order worth Rs 195 crore for commercial building project.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit slumped 56.3% to Rs 118 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 270 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales rose 3% year on year to Rs 4,004 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission slipped 2.11% to Rs 502.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)