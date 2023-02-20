Superhouse Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, DCX Systems Ltd and B.C. Power Controls Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2023.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, DCX Systems Ltd and B.C. Power Controls Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2023.

Superhouse Ltd surged 16.64% to Rs 247.15 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1002 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd soared 14.45% to Rs 34.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10177 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd spiked 14.14% to Rs 105.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10627 shares in the past one month.

DCX Systems Ltd jumped 13.73% to Rs 171.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56973 shares in the past one month.

B.C. Power Controls Ltd rose 11.11% to Rs 5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40636 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)