EKI Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sonata Software Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2023.

EKI Energy Services Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 688.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 70856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79881 shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd surged 9.23% to Rs 743.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20161 shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd spiked 8.67% to Rs 464. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24095 shares in the past one month.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd spurt 6.88% to Rs 908. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24813 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd rose 6.74% to Rs 62.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

