Kalpataru Power Transmission standalone net profit rises 22.30% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.68% to Rs 1724.66 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 22.30% to Rs 92.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 75.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 1724.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1417.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1724.661417.37 22 OPM %10.6610.72 -PBDT164.23134.77 22 PBT141.21115.13 23 NP92.0175.23 22

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:58 IST

