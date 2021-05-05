Kalyan Jewellers extends Gold Ownership Certificate initiative

Kalyan Jewellers has announced the extension of the Gold Ownership Certificate initiative. This was launched last year, during the lockdown, and with the lockdown imposed again, the brand has reinitiated the facility, based on customer request.

Gold Ownership Certificate will indicate that the person now owns gold of a certain grammage/value. Once the lockdown is lifted, customers can redeem their certificates against physical gold, in the form of coins or jewellery.

As the Gold Rate Protection offer is also included in the certificate, customers will get the additional benefit of protection against price fluctuations. If on the day of redemption, the price of gold is lower than the rate at which it was purchased, then the new lower rate would apply.

As a part of this programme, one can purchase gold from 2 grams upwards, and the Gold Ownership Certificate will be delivered via email/WhatsApp or other customer recommended platforms. It can be later redeemed at any of the Kalyan Jewellers showrooms in India, on or before 31 August 2021.

