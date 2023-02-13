JUST IN
Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 16.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 12.61 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company declined 16.15% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.6111.73 8 OPM %96.1995.14 -PBDT20.4125.36 -20 PBT20.3925.33 -20 NP15.7318.76 -16

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 12:01 IST

