Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 16.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 12.61 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company declined 16.15% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.6111.7396.1995.1420.4125.3620.3925.3315.7318.76

