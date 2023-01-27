Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 8.65% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 446.53 croreNet profit of Kalyani Steels declined 8.65% to Rs 39.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 446.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 406.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales446.53406.70 10 OPM %12.7114.90 -PBDT64.3469.48 -7 PBT51.9457.96 -10 NP39.0842.78 -9
