Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 8.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 446.53 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 8.65% to Rs 39.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 446.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 406.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.446.53406.7012.7114.9064.3469.4851.9457.9639.0842.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)