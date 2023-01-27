JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 13.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 8.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 446.53 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 8.65% to Rs 39.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 446.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 406.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales446.53406.70 10 OPM %12.7114.90 -PBDT64.3469.48 -7 PBT51.9457.96 -10 NP39.0842.78 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 12:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU