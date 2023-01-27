Triveni Enterprises standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 2.63 croreNet profit of Triveni Enterprises rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.630 0 OPM %-0.380 -PBDT0.120.07 71 PBT0.120.07 71 NP0.090.05 80
