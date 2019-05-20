Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 36.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 321.98 crore

Net profit of rose 36.29% to Rs 40.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 321.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 357.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.95% to Rs 132.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 1406.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1345.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

