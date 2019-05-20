JUST IN
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 36.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 321.98 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels rose 36.29% to Rs 40.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 321.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 357.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.95% to Rs 132.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 114.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 1406.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1345.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales321.98357.13 -10 1406.581345.06 5 OPM %16.9215.38 -15.1015.11 - PBDT61.0856.08 9 218.98211.81 3 PBT50.7646.49 9 180.58174.59 3 NP40.8629.98 36 132.05114.88 15

