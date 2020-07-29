IDFC First Bank reports consolidated net profit of Rs 100.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.62% to Rs 3928.30 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank reported to Rs 100.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 611.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 1.62% to Rs 3928.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3865.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3928.303865.7147.2734.95136.43-954.89136.43-954.89100.08-611.64

