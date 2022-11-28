JUST IN
Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 8.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 245.24 crore

Net profit of Kamarajar Port rose 8.62% to Rs 124.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 245.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 208.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales245.24208.06 18 OPM %86.7883.76 -PBDT207.86162.10 28 PBT192.39142.22 35 NP124.22114.36 9

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 15:37 IST

