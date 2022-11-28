Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 16.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 3645.05 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company rose 16.19% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 3645.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3024.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3645.053024.52-0.58-0.3156.6951.1856.6951.1838.3332.99

