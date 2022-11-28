Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 16.19% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PAT rises 10% YoY in Q2
ADIA to invest in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC slides as Q1 PAT declines 33% YoY
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 665 cr in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Grasim Industries appoints Pavan Jain as new CFO
-
Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 3645.05 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company rose 16.19% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 3645.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3024.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3645.053024.52 21 OPM %-0.58-0.31 -PBDT56.6951.18 11 PBT56.6951.18 11 NP38.3332.99 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU