Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 16.19% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.52% to Rs 3645.05 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company rose 16.19% to Rs 38.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 3645.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3024.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3645.053024.52 21 OPM %-0.58-0.31 -PBDT56.6951.18 11 PBT56.6951.18 11 NP38.3332.99 16

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 15:37 IST

