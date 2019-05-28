JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

S & T Corporation standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 51.35% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net Loss of Atharv Enterprises reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.35% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.53% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.180.37 -51 0.691.18 -42 OPM %-44.442.70 --36.2333.05 - PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 0.080.23 -65 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 0.030.19 -84 NP-0.04-0.01 -300 0.020.13 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements