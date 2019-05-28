Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.35% to Rs 0.18 croreNet Loss of Atharv Enterprises reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.35% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.53% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.180.37 -51 0.691.18 -42 OPM %-44.442.70 --36.2333.05 - PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 0.080.23 -65 PBT-0.05-0.02 -150 0.030.19 -84 NP-0.04-0.01 -300 0.020.13 -85
