Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.70 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 85.10% in the December 2018 quarter
Enforcement Directorate summons Chanda Kochar , Venugopal Dhoot for questioning
CBI books Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case
ICICI-Videocon case: Raids at Kochhar, Dhoot homes
Videocon Industries, ICICI Bank shares fall up to 3 pc
-
Sales decline 33.45% to Rs 5.75 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance reported to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.45% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.89% to Rs 29.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.758.64 -33 29.5831.10 -5 OPM %-0.87-110.19 --17.31-32.93 - PBDT3.62-11.49 LP 3.11-5.72 LP PBT3.44-11.67 LP 2.44-6.45 LP NP2.70-7.85 LP 1.04-4.15 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU