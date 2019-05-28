Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 26.27% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 26.27% to Rs 291.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 2019.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1725.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.95% to Rs 1567.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1479.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 7933.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6685.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2019.271725.31 17 7933.906685.68 19 OPM %28.6135.32 -32.3630.95 - PBDT520.49570.61 -9 2691.032366.13 14 PBT463.71511.17 -9 2456.302184.05 12 NP291.68230.99 26 1567.091479.10 6

