Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 26.27% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 2019.27 crore

Net profit of rose 26.27% to Rs 291.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 230.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 2019.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1725.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.95% to Rs 1567.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1479.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 7933.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6685.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2019.271725.317933.906685.6828.6135.3232.3630.95520.49570.612691.032366.13463.71511.172456.302184.05291.68230.991567.091479.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)