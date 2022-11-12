Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.30% to Rs 191.29 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 3.01% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 191.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 152.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.191.29152.666.387.0412.0411.3410.8810.148.227.98

