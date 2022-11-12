JUST IN
Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.30% to Rs 191.29 crore

Net profit of Kamdhenu rose 3.01% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 191.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 152.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales191.29152.66 25 OPM %6.387.04 -PBDT12.0411.34 6 PBT10.8810.14 7 NP8.227.98 3

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:12 IST

