Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 4.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 258.24 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu rose 4.25% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 258.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 375.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.40% to Rs 22.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 1232.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1179.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales258.24375.61 -31 1232.401179.77 4 OPM %5.363.66 -4.343.71 - PBDT10.9211.42 -4 42.3332.12 32 PBT9.138.67 5 34.9524.41 43 NP5.895.65 4 22.4715.67 43
