Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 4.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 258.24 crore

Net profit of rose 4.25% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 258.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 375.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.40% to Rs 22.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 1232.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1179.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

