Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 3.52%, Gains for third straight session

& Ltd is quoting at Rs 704, up 3.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.6% in last one year as compared to a 1.28% gain in and a 24.95% gain in the Auto index.

& Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 704, up 3.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 10898.75. The Sensex is at 36606.88, up 0.97%. Ltd has dropped around 5.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8218.4, up 3.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 709.1, up 3.72% on the day. is down 8.6% in last one year as compared to a 1.28% gain in NIFTY and a 24.95% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 18.02 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)