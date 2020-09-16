JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pacific Industries standalone net profit rises 93.62% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit declines 40.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 55.92% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 40.75% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.92% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.4455.45 -56 OPM %27.0522.07 -PBDT6.8312.19 -44 PBT6.5311.85 -45 NP4.908.27 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU