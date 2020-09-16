Kanchi Karpooram standalone net profit declines 40.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.92% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram declined 40.75% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.92% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.24.4455.4527.0522.076.8312.196.5311.854.908.27

