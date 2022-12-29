Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

JUST IN
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd and NACL Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 December 2022.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 150.4 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7859 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd soared 18.49% to Rs 22.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87883 shares in the past one month.

Aries Agro Ltd spiked 11.76% to Rs 231. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34627 shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd exploded 11.63% to Rs 112.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 800 shares in the past one month.

NACL Industries Ltd added 10.49% to Rs 105.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22259 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 12:15 IST

