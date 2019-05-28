Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 31.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.24% to Rs 528.03 crore

Net profit of rose 31.45% to Rs 35.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 528.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 462.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.18% to Rs 103.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 1863.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1605.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

