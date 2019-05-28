Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 31.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.24% to Rs 528.03 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments rose 31.45% to Rs 35.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 528.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 462.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.18% to Rs 103.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 95.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 1863.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1605.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales528.03462.21 14 1863.471605.31 16 OPM %11.6511.16 -10.2910.97 - PBDT62.8553.37 18 192.42181.55 6 PBT48.5842.31 15 141.32137.74 3 NP35.6527.12 31 103.0795.28 8
