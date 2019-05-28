Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 104.22 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 28.76% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 104.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.66% to Rs 31.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 405.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 346.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales104.2294.56 10 405.72346.84 17 OPM %17.7917.45 -17.3317.78 - PBDT16.6615.26 9 63.8857.87 10 PBT12.1311.75 3 47.7844.72 7 NP8.826.85 29 31.9227.84 15
