Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit rises 28.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 28.76% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 104.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.66% to Rs 31.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 405.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 346.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

