Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 99.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 47.00% to Rs 1363.28 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 99.77% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5872.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 47.00% to Rs 1363.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2572.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.58% to Rs 84.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5968.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.30% to Rs 6603.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11248.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1363.282572.306603.2511248.34-4.000.281.243.30-0.1659.16124.53385.37-18.2121.0057.30248.6413.525872.5784.825968.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)