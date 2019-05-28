Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 99.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.00% to Rs 1363.28 croreNet profit of Thomas Cook (India) declined 99.77% to Rs 13.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5872.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 47.00% to Rs 1363.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2572.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 98.58% to Rs 84.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5968.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.30% to Rs 6603.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11248.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1363.282572.30 -47 6603.2511248.34 -41 OPM %-4.000.28 -1.243.30 - PBDT-0.1659.16 PL 124.53385.37 -68 PBT-18.2121.00 PL 57.30248.64 -77 NP13.525872.57 -100 84.825968.01 -99
