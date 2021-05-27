Karnataka Bank Ltd Falls 7.02%

Karnataka Bank Ltd has added 9.14% over last one month compared to 5.31% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 4.08% rise in the SENSEX

Karnataka Bank Ltd lost 7.02% today to trade at Rs 66.85. The S&P BSE Finance index is down 0.42% to quote at 7649.57. The index is up 5.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Manappuram Finance Ltd decreased 3.9% and Muthoot Finance Ltd lost 2.91% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 79.98 % over last one year compared to the 61.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Karnataka Bank Ltd has added 9.14% over last one month compared to 5.31% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 4.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 73.45 on 04 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 34.2 on 29 May 2020.

