N R Agarwal Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Precision Camshafts Ltd, GSS Infotech Ltd, Steel Exchange India Ltd and Tips Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2021.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd crashed 9.59% to Rs 226.15 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5307 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd tumbled 7.55% to Rs 55.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70548 shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd lost 6.58% to Rs 62.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18464 shares in the past one month.

Steel Exchange India Ltd shed 5.69% to Rs 62.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8574 shares in the past one month.

Tips Industries Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 942.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11980 shares in the past one month.

