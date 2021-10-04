United Breweries Ltd in demand

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1599.9, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.92% in last one year as compared to a 53.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1599.9, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 17669.55. The Sensex is at 59240.81, up 0.81%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 1.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40399, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1605.95, up 1.26% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 66.92% in last one year as compared to a 53.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 162.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)