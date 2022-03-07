Promax Power secures orders worth Rs 43 cr

Promax Power has secured fresh orders worth Rs 43 crore across its various businesses.

Civil and Water: Secured new order for Rs 22.77 crore for water project. The scope will include Implementation and development of infrastructure for internal and peripheral Sewer line including construction of manholes & appurtenances and restoration of roads.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): Declared as lowest bidder for the order worth of Rs. 13.67 crore for construction Power Package for an Industrial Project.

The scope will include design, engineering, manufacture, assembly, testing at manufacturer's works of all equipment, materials & accessories, storage, unloading including all, Electrical, HVAC, civil & structural work, complete and efficient erection, testing, commissioning & putting into successful commercial operation of the entire construction power distribution system.

Prior to this, Company signed contract for the order of Rs 6.54 crore for construction 66 kV Substation for 120 MW SOLAR PV PLANT in GUJARAT. The scope will include to Design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning, till handover of 2x63MW 66/33kV Pooling Substations for 2x60MW PV solar power generating station including installation of Metering & SCADA scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)