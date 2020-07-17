Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2019 quarter
MP House adjourned till March 26
MP: Cong MLA stages sit-in protest on Assembly complex
SC orders floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly to be held tomorrow
MP political crisis: PC Sharma tears into BJP
-
Sales decline 7.05% to Rs 8.04 croreNet loss of Katare Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.05% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 31.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.048.65 -7 31.3331.96 -2 OPM %-6.97-4.51 --2.90-1.03 - PBDT-0.822.29 PL -1.341.01 PL PBT-1.042.07 PL -2.230.14 PL NP-1.042.03 PL -2.230.10 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU