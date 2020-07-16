Ozone World standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Ozone World declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.17 0 OPM %64.7164.71 -PBDT0.110.11 0 PBT0.110.11 0 NP0.080.11 -27
