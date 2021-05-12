KEC International reports Q4 PAT at Rs 194 cr

On a consolidated basis, KEC International reported a 0.7% rise in net profit to Rs 194.30 crore on 18.8% increase in net sales to Rs 4,360.54 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Profit before tax declined 1.3% to Rs 265.66 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 269 crore posted in Q4 FY20. EBITDA fell 4.3% to Rs 355 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 371 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin declined to 8.1% in Q4 FY21 as against 10.1% in Q4 FY20.

The EPC company recorded 2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 553 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with net profit of Rs 566 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue grew 10% to Rs 13,114 crore in FY21 from Rs 11,965 crore in FY20.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, "We are pleased that we have ended the year on a good note with a growth in revenue and order intake, amidst a challenging environment. Our Non-T&D businesses namely Railways and Civil have been the primary growth drivers for the year. Despite the significant challenges, we have been able to maintain our Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter at the same level of the corresponding quarter. Our focus on cash flows and working capital stands unabated, which is reflected in the significant reduction in the interest cost and debt levels during the year. Our robust order book, geographical & business portfolio diversification, and asset light model is paying off well in the current environment. With an order book and L1 pipeline of over Rs. 25,000 crore, we are confident of delivering a good growth in FY22."

Meanwhile, the board has declared a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share. Shares of KEC International were up 1.72% at Rs 387.65 on BSE.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Solar, Smart Infrastructure and Cables.

