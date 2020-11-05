KEC Intl gains after decent Q2 outcome

KEC International rose 2.77% to Rs 338 after the company's net profit rose 2.5% to Rs 142.55 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 139.12 crore in Q2 September 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations 3,257.67 crore in Q2 September 2020, rising 16% from Rs 2808 crore in the same period last year. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 4 November 2020.

KEC's consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 195 crore in Q2 September 2020, rising 8% from Rs 180.5 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense spiked by 27% to Rs 52.47 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

KEC's consolidated EBITDA declined marginally to Rs 293 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 294 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin fell to 9% in Q2 September 2020 from 10.5% in Q2 September 2019.

Commenting on company's performance, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, We are pleased with the robust growth in revenues for the quarter, amidst a challenging environment. This is a result of our concerted efforts towards accelerated ramp up in execution, increasing labour strength and deployment of Mechanisation, Automation & Digitalisation initiatives to improve productivity and quality of execution. We have also delivered a growth in profitability backed by significant reduction in interest and tax cost. With operations largely normalized and order book + L1 of Rs 23,000 Crs, we are confident of a continued good performance in the second half of the year.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major.

