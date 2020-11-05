Volumes spurt at BASF India Ltd counter

BASF India Ltd registered volume of 4.47 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 37.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12051 shares

Venkys (India) Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 November 2020.

BASF India Ltd registered volume of 4.47 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 37.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12051 shares. The stock rose 11.98% to Rs.1,513.00. Volumes stood at 18561 shares in the last session.

Venkys (India) Ltd registered volume of 5.51 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 9.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59345 shares. The stock rose 5.37% to Rs.1,544.00. Volumes stood at 69179 shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd registered volume of 20.88 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 8.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.85% to Rs.698.85. Volumes stood at 4.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd witnessed volume of 39087 shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4952 shares. The stock increased 3.39% to Rs.1,344.75. Volumes stood at 7270 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd saw volume of 11.68 lakh shares by 14:24 IST on NSE, a 7.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.54% to Rs.4,822.70. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.

