Hemisphere Properties India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GTN Industries Ltd, Mohota Industries Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 November 2020.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd crashed 17.79% to Rs 57.55 at 14:40 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

GTN Industries Ltd tumbled 9.75% to Rs 6.39. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 900 shares in the past one month.

Mohota Industries Ltd lost 6.41% to Rs 7.16. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3554 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd shed 5.44% to Rs 98.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4749 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd pared 5.28% to Rs 26. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6233 shares in the past one month.

