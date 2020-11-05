Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 9.16 points or 0.51% at 1770.12 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.08%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.67%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.28%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.24%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.54%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.38%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 629.98 or 1.55% at 41246.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 182.4 points or 1.53% at 12090.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 227.28 points or 1.53% at 15110.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 72.33 points or 1.43% at 5127.8.

On BSE,1678 shares were trading in green, 832 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)