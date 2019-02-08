Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Keerthi Industries standalone net profit declines 13.44% in the September 2018 quarter
'No better way to learn filmmaking than on-field training'
Another Canaan Cafe opens in Coimbatore
DC appeals to tea garden managers to help in delivery of
'Sarkar' crew get-together: Cake steals the show
-
Sales decline 6.70% to Rs 41.07 croreNet Loss of Keerthi Industries reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.70% to Rs 41.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 44.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales41.0744.02 -7 OPM %-1.1410.22 -PBDT-1.593.14 PL PBT-4.240.45 PL NP-3.86-1.40 -176
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU