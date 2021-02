Kellton Tech launches KeLIVE an intelligent cloud based building management system

Kellton Tech Solutions has announced the launch of KeLive a one-stop, cloud-based, and intelligent building management system. KeLive is engineered to help real estate agencies and property management companies automate rule-based tasks and manage administrative operations anywhere, anytime, and across devices.

The smart building management solution, KeLive, harnesses disruptive PropTech technologies, including AI, IoT, automation, intelligent analytics, and cloud, to help property managers and building management companies manage building administration effectively. It offers a user-friendly interface with a unified platform allowing seamless and real-time monitoring, control, and management of end-to-end building administrative and operational tasks.

KeLive enables users to disrupt the resident management services market while operating profitably. Designed to foster modular, scalable, agile, and technology-intensive solutions, KeLive is designed to operate within both manned and unmanned building blocks. It is currently conceptualised to serve the UK and the European markets.

