JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 91.73% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services declined 72.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.73% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.445.32 -92 OPM %63.6425.94 -PBDT0.131.14 -89 PBT0.131.14 -89 NP0.200.72 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU