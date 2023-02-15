KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 91.73% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of KEN Financial Services declined 72.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.73% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.445.3263.6425.940.131.140.131.140.200.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)