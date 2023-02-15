KEN Financial Services standalone net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.73% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services declined 72.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.73% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.445.32 -92 OPM %63.6425.94 -PBDT0.131.14 -89 PBT0.131.14 -89 NP0.200.72 -72
