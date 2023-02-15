JUST IN
HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 30.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 32.38 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 30.91% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.3833.70 -4 OPM %3.123.44 -PBDT0.820.98 -16 PBT0.530.69 -23 NP0.380.55 -31

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

