Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 30.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 32.38 croreNet profit of Dutron Polymers declined 30.91% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.3833.70 -4 OPM %3.123.44 -PBDT0.820.98 -16 PBT0.530.69 -23 NP0.380.55 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU