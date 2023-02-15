Dutron Polymers standalone net profit declines 30.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 32.38 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers declined 30.91% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.3833.703.123.440.820.980.530.690.380.55

