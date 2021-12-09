TVS Motor announces new distribution partnership with Grupo Q

-
-
For expansion of business in Central AmericaTVS Motor Company announced its new distribution partnership with Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, for Nicaragua and Costa Rica to expand its business in Central America further. Active Motors SA will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM).
As a part of this association, Active SA Motors will facilitate the opening of three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in a phase-wise manner across Nicaragua and Costa Rica. TVS Motor Company has a rich experience in Central America with its presence across key markets, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
