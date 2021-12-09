Dr. Reddy's launches Valsartan Tablets in US market

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories today announced the launch of Valsartan Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diovan (valsartan) Tablets approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Diovan brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $150 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Valsartan Tablets, USP are available in 40 mg in bottle count size of 30, and 80 mg, 160 mg and 320 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 90.

